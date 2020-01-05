LOS ANGELES — Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points, Paul George and Lou Williams added 32 apiece and the Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from an ugly loss with a 135-132 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

It was the first time in the Clippers’ 50-year history they have had three players score at least 30 points.

Los Angeles was up by 15 late in the third quarter and 121-110 with 7:06 remaining in the game when George fouled out. New York scored eight straight points to draw within three and was still within one possession in the final minute when Williams drove the lane and hit a floating jumper with 18.5 seconds left to make it 133-128.

Marcus Morris hit a jumper with 10.4 seconds left to get it back to three, but Williams put it out reach after a timeout with a pair of free throws.

George, who missed Saturday’s 26-point loss to Memphis with left hamstring tightness, posted his seventh 30-point game this season. George was 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, in 32 minutes.

Morris led New York with 38 points and RJ Barrett added 24.

Los Angeles trailed by 16 at the end of the first quarter but put up a 47-point second quarter to lead 76-69 at halftime. That was the most points scored in the second quarter of an NBA game this season and tied for fourth most in any quarter.

Williams led the way with 18 points in the quarter, including three straight 3-pointers that tied it at 51 with 7:16 remaining. Harrell had 14 points in the quarter, including 10 of the Clippers’ first 13 points during the run.

The Knicks went on a 24-8 run in the first quarter to lead 33-19. New York came into the game making 10.7 3-pointers per game but made four during their spurt while Julius Randle scored seven points.

The Knicks extended their lead to 45-29 at the end of the quarter as they went 19 of 29 from the field. The output was tied for the third-most points scored in the first 12 minutes of an NBA game this season and marked the first time the Knicks have scored at least 44 points and shot over 70 percent from the field in the first in nearly 11 years. The last time it happened was also against the Clippers, on March 25, 2009.

HEAT 122, TRAIL BLAZERS 111: Goran Dragic had 29 points and 13 assists, Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Miami never trailed in winning at home.

Dragic tied a career best with seven 3-pointers. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 19 points for the Heat, who got 14 from Kendrick Nunn and 12 points in 22 minutes from little-used James Johnson – who was called upon largely because Miami was without Jimmy Butler.

Tyler Herro scored 11 points for Miami, as did Meyers Leonard in his first game against his former team.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 12 assists. Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside, booed almost every time he touched the ball, finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds for Portland. Anfernee Simons scored 19 points off the bench.

The Heat improved the NBA’s best home record to 17-1 – that’s only two wins shy of their home total for 41 games last season – and are 10-0 after losses.

TIMBERWOLVES 118, CAVALIERS 1o3: Gorgui Dieng scored 22 points, Shabazz Napier had 21 and Minnesota blew a 25-point lead before regrouping for a win at Cleveland.

Cleveland rested disgruntled forward Kevin Love and may have lost rookie Kevin Porter Jr. for an extended period with a knee injury.

The Cavs trailed 90-65 with four minutes to go in the third quarter and seemed done. But Dante Exum got hot and his 3-pointer with 8:29 left capped a 32-6 blitz to give Cleveland a 97-96 lead.

The Timberwolves recovered and scored 14 straight with Dieng dropping two 3-pointers during the 5-minute stretch to help Minnesota avoid an embarrassing loss.

GRIZZLIES 121, SUNS 114: Jonas Valanciunas scored 30 points, Dillon Brooks added 19 and Memphis won at Phoenix.

The Grizzlies led the entire second half and had a comfortable 96-77 advantage after three quarters, but had to fend off a pair of runs by the Suns in the final minutes. Phoenix pulled to 109-101 with under four minutes left, but Brooks made two straight 3-pointers from the corner to squash the momentum.

The Suns quickly cut that 14-point deficit to 117-114 with 32 seconds left, but Ja Morant made a pair of free throws to finally put away the game.

