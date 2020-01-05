ALFRED – On Dec. 31, 2019, the world lost the most beautiful, loving and caring man, Albert Eunson, 78, of Alfred, following a brief illness.

Albert loved being with family and friends. He especially enjoyed greeting parishioners on Sunday mornings and giving them a warm hug. United Baptist Church was a big part of his life. He was a 60-plus year member having been a deacon, trustee and assistant treasurer. As a young man, he joined DeMolay and later joined the Saco Masonic Lodge.

Following graduation from Thornton Academy in 1960, he joined the U.S. Army. He served one year stateside and two years in Germany giving him the opportunity to travel throughout Europe. After completing his service, he worked briefly at National Cash Register and then joined Gulf Oil Corp/Cumberland Farms working at various positions in Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He retired in 2001.

Following retirement, as trustee, he oversaw a $250,000. renovation to Phillips Memorial Baptist Church in Cranston, R.I.

In 2010, he and his wife returned to Maine and built a home in Alfred. Al enjoyed puttering around in his workshop, feeding the birds and wildlife and especially liked going out to eat and shopping.

Albert was born on Aug. 8, 1941 at the family homestead in Saco. He was the son of the late Edith A. (Curran) Eunson and the late Francis A. Eunson.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jo-Ann (Nutter); sisters, Alegra Soorus of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. and Dorothea Vaughn of Knoxville, Tenn., sister and brother-in-law Mary-Lou and Steven Ellis; and several nieces. In his early years he went to live with a loving and caring aunt and uncle, Agnes and Francis Norwood who loved him as their son.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco. Burial will be private.

To share condolences online, please visit www.hopememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Baptist Church

in his memory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.