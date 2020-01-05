NEW YORK CITY – David, 42, of Eastport, Maine; Astoria, N.Y.C.; the World; passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, in New York City after a long struggle with depression and trauma.

Throughout his life, Dave would always, without hesitation, help those that needed help. Not just those that needed help, but those that society was supposed to not only help and protect, but somehow were forgotten. They were not forgotten by Dave. He fought for the children and families that needed help, both at home and abroad. His compassion and his dedication for justice and the pursuit of a more kind, mindful world, were unending. He championed for the awareness and importance of mental health. Through the course of his life he sustained many scars and injuries. They were not broken bones, but they were just as painful. The culmination of these injuries was just too much for David’s body and mind to take. He sought many possible solutions and treatments. Dave tried so hard to find a way through the darkness, but he could no longer withstand the pain, and mental and spiritual anguish. He took his own life.

Dave was born in Worcester, Mass. on May 10, 1977. He grew up in Holden, Mass. and Eastport. He graduated from Shead High School in Eastport in 1995. In 1999 he graduated from the University of Southern Maine with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. In 2001 he graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston with a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology. He was a LHMC, and worked as a counselor and therapist all over the world. He was honored by the United Nations Development Program and featured in the UNDP publication, “101 Stories: People Making a Difference”.

Dave was always passionate about helping those in need, and who have been exploited; especially children and youth. He started many non-profits aimed at helping children. When he was in Beirut he started “El Rahelet” (Arabic for “The Outings”) to help refugee children, and “Al Thulathy Al Mareh” (Arabic for “The Happy Trio”). While in Beirut he also started Unite Lebanon Youth Project, a large NGO aimed at bringing together disadvantaged Lebanese youth refugees for peace-building, and character education opportunities. In Bogotá, Colombia he created Lazos Estrechos (Tight Bonds), a program aimed at getting kids out of Bogotá’s largest slum. In New York City, he started working on NOCOFO, a program aimed at embracing weirdness, mindfulness, and authenticity. He wanted to help young people by advancing moral integrity, humanism, and social consciousness through a unique model, he called Ethical Nonconformity Education.

Dave worked and traveled all over the world. He traveled to over 40 countries. He touched countless lives, influenced so many to do and be better. He made deep and lasting friendships wherever he went. He loved to tell and hear stories. He loved to make those around him laugh. A kindhearted troublemaker, Dave always strove to inspire those around him to be more open and caring to each other.

Dave is survived by his life partner, Meaghan Bloom Fluitt of New York City; his mother Elizabeth Edmunds and her husband Jack Edmunds III of Eastport, his father and stepmother, Ronald and Deborah Bakis of Raleigh, N.C.; his brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Julie Bakis of Cape Elizabeth, his sister, Michele Thompson of Eastport, and his brother, Alex Bakis of Raleigh, N.C. Dave also leaves behind many stepsiblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition, there are many nieces and nephews that will miss Uncle Dave. He has many dear friends all over the world that will miss him, and will be remembered by anyone that had the joy of experiencing his smile.

Dave did not want a formal funeral service. The family will be having a small gathering in Maine to remember Dave. There will also be a gathering of friends in New York City to remember Dave. There will be a gathering this summer to spread his ashes.

Dave never hesitated when he saw children in need of help or protection. This was just one of Dave’s many qualities. He had a hard time accepting others inaction. In light of this, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, or donations, people that want to memorialize Dave, do so by taking action. Do a deliberate act to help or protect someone in need of help. Do so without hesitation. Do so in memory of Dave. Do so to keep his passion alive.

If searching for a cause to help support, please direct donations to the Seeds of Peace, a Maine based organization that is working to create positive personal and societal changes for youth in conflict zones such as Palestine, a cause Dave was extremely connected to.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous