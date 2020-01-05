SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathleen Ann Schmaling was a beautiful light and soul who lit up a room with her smile, everyone that knew her felt her warmth and kindness.

Kathy was a dedicated wife of 56 years to Thomas Schmaling; mother to their two children, Mary and Christopher; and mother-in-law to Amber and Daniel.

Originally from Greenwich Conn., she moved to South Portland to retire and be near to her grandchildren, Ahlyisen, Rebekah, Zoe and Penelope.

Services are private. Arrangements are by the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Kathy’s full obituary and memorial page, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Being a member of the ASPCA and lover of animals, Kathleen would be honored if you make a to donation in her memory to them.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous