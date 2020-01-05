PORTLAND – Patricia Louise MacDonald Beaumier, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She fought a long, courageous battle with dementia for several years.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1937 in Portland, to John and Theresa Hicks MacDonald and grew up in the Libbytown neighborhood of Portland. She was one of eleven siblings and attended local Catholic schools.

She married Henry Beaumier, also of Portland, in 1957. They raised their family in the Portland area until 1978, when they moved to Raymond to live in the lakes region and be closer to the family summer home at Coffee Pond Pines in Casco.

After many years of being a stay-at-home mom, Patricia got her CNA license and was employed by St. Joseph’s Manor for several years. Her passions were arts and crafts, gardening, and baking. Through taking classes and self-study, she was a talented baker and cake decorator, making many wedding and shower cakes for her many family members throughout the years. She dabbled in a great deal of arts and crafts, including quilting, stained glass, and painting, but her passion was collecting and making her own porcelain dolls by hand.

Her greatest joy came from family. Years ago, she hosted, at her home, “Sewing Club”, a weekly gathering for her sisters and nieces. As her children grew and grandchildren came, family get-togethers and celebrations meant the most to her, especially Christmas, which always held a special place in her heart.

She was a strong, kind, generous, and funny mother and grandmother. She touched the lives of all who were lucky enough to know her. She will be greatly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry; and her 10 MacDonald siblings.

She is survived by her children, Pamela McGuire of Lisbon, Tony Beaumier and his wife, Veronica, of South Berwick, Todd Beaumier and his wife, Satomi, of Standish, and Heather Beaumier of Standish; her grandchildren, Shannon Satterfield and Dylan McGuire of Lisbon, Logan McGuire of San Diego, Maya Beaumier of Waltham, Sara Beaumier of Austin, Michael Beaumier of South Berwick, Trey Tenney of Standish, Ami and Kenny Beaumier of Standish; and her great-grandchildren, Sierra and Scout Satterfield of Lisbon.

A celebration for immediate family will be held in February and a burial will be held later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice or the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine.

