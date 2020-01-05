Jan. 5, 1786: A report issued by the second convention to discuss the possibility of Maine separating from Massachusetts, held the previous day, asserts that Boston merchants benefit unfairly at Maine’s expense because of trade regulations involving lumber.

It also says Boston officials didn’t represent Maine interests well and Maine residents are at a disadvantage in court proceedings because all the hearings are held in Boston and all the records are kept there. The report cites what it identifies as several other reasons justifying statehood for Maine.

A third convention is scheduled for the following September.

On this date was researched and written by Joseph Owen of Augusta, a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal newspapers. Owen is a longtime member, former president and current board member of the Augusta-based Kennebec Historical Society.

