BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Just like he has throughout his four-decade career, Tom Hanks went straight from laughs to tears as he accepted the Cecil B. Demille Award at the Golden Globes.

Hanks accepted the award from presenter Charlize Theron after a clips package that began with his second career role in 1980 on the schlocky TV series “The Love Boat.”

“Most of the people in this room, I would pay to see them to get their cars washed,” Hanks said to open his speech, then asked the crowd of Hollywood luminaries for a show of hands. “Can I just say honestly, really, really, tell the truth now, how many people in this room have a clip package that includes ‘The Love Boat?’”

After apologizing for having a cold, Hanks looked at one of the front tables at the Beverly Hilton, and immediately turned around, leaving many in attendance confused.

He turned back around with tears in his eyes.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” He said to wife Rita Wilson and his kids at the table with her. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

He shifted from laughs to tears throughout the rest of the speech.

“It’s the cold,” he said after breaking down again.

Hanks received the career award honoring “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” whose recent recipients Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges and George Clooney.

• “The Farewell” actress Awkwafina became the first woman of Asian descent to win the award for lead actress in a movie comedy/musical.

Written and directed by Lulu Wang, “The Farewell” marked the dramatic lead debut for the actress, who was born Nora Lum. In the acclaimed film, Awkwafina plays Billi, an American woman whose family has chosen to keep the truth of a terminal diagnosis from her grandmother in China.

“I would never have expected something like this to happen, especially when we were filming,” Awkwafina told The Times after her nomination was announced last month. “We just wanted to tell the story. So to see that it’s getting recognition … is really awesome.”

Awkwafina is the second woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the category in two years. Last year, her “Crazy Rich Asians” costar Constance Wu was nominated for lead actress in a movie comedy/musical. (Olivia Colman won that year for her performance in “The Favourite”). Sandra Oh had a historic win at the 2019 Golden Globes, taking home the award for lead actress in a TV drama for her work on “Killing Eve,” making her the first actor of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes (Oh was previously recognized in the TV supporting actress category for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy”).

The other nominees were Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), Cate Blanchett (“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”), Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart”) and Emma Thompson (“Late Night”).

• Reigning Oscar best actress winner Olivia Colman has won her third career Golden Globe for playing Queen Elizabeth II on “The Crown.”

Colman won best actress in a TV drama series for her work on the Netflix series. Her predecessor in the part Claire Foy won the same award for the show’s first season in 2017.

“For the last year I feel like I’ve been living someone else’s life, and I’ve definitely won someone else’s award,” Colman said from the stage.

She paused and wondered what to say moments later.

“I’m a bit boozy, I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Colman said.

Colman won a Globe last year for the film “The Favourite” before winning an Academy Award for the same role.

She won her first Globe in 2017 for her lead role in the series “The Night Manager.”•

• Elton John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won a Golden Globe for the song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the John biopic “Rocketman.”

It’s the first Golden Globe for both John and Taupin, who took the stage to accept it.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever won an award with him,” John said of his writing partner of five decades, who wrote the lyrics for most of his major hits. “We never won a Grammy, we never got anything together.”

They won in a category that was full of music superstars, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Taron Egerton, nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy, plays John in the film.

John paired with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “Lion King” in 1995.

• “Fleabag” won its second Golden Globe of the night, this time for Golden Globe for best TV comedy series.

Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won best actress in a TV comedy earlier in the evening. “Succession” has also won two Globes in the TV drama categories.

The Globe goes with six Emmy Awards “Fleabag” won in September, including outstanding comedy series, with Waller-Bridge winning for both her acting and her writing.

The Amazon show based on a one-woman show performed by Waller-Bridge follows a misanthropic single woman in her relationships with men and family in London. It also stars Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman.

The second season, for which the show won the Globe, features a burgeoning relationship between Waller-Bridge and a priest, played by Andrew Scott.

Waller-Bridge thanked Barack Obama for including the show among his favorites of the year, and admitted her feelings for the ex-president run strong.

“Thank you Barack Obama for putting you on my list,” Waller-Bridge said from the stage. “You’ve always been on mine. And if you don’t know what that means, watch season one of ‘Fleabag.’”

• Laura Dern has won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for “Marriage Story.”

Dern’s victory on Sunday night gives her her fifth Golden Globe, but her first for her work in film — the previous four all came for roles in television.

Dern plays a savvy divorce lawyer who represents Scarlett Johansson in director Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.”

• The groundbreaking class satire “Parasite” is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best foreign language film.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s movie has been one of the year’s most acclaimed films, in May becoming the first Korean film to win the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film is about a family of hustlers who insert themselves in the lives of a wealthy family. It is ineligible to compete in the Globes’ two best picture categories, but is considered a strong candidate for a best film Oscar nomination later this month.

Bong spoke out for foreign films in his acceptance.

“Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will experience so many more amazing films,” the director said through a translator.

• “Succession” has won the Golden Globe for best TV drama series.

The HBO drama created by Jesse Armstrong that chronicles rivalries and relationships in a family of media magnates wins the Golden Globe for its second season.

The ensemble cast includes Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Hiam Abbass.

It beat out previous Golden Globe winners “Big Little Lies” and “The Crown.”

• The first Golden Globe of the night was the kind of surprise that is typical of the show: Ramy Youssef won best actor in a TV comedy for “Ramy.”

“I know you guys haven’t seen my show,” Youssef said as he accepted the award. “Everyone’s like, is this an editor?”

“My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas,” he added. “For some reason Egyptians like Michael Douglas.”

Youssef was considered a longshot in a group of nominees that included Douglas, Bill Hader and Paul Rudd.

The 28-year-old Youseff plays a millennial American Muslim from an Egyptian family grappling with tradition and modernity in a divided New Jersey community.

“I’d like to thank my God,” he said as he received the award.

He wins for the first season of the Hulu series, which has been renewed for a second.

• Ricky Gervais warned the audience at the Golden Globes that he was going to be as mean as he’s always been as host, but not to take it to hard.

“Remember, they’re just jokes,” Gervais said to open the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. “We’re all going to die soon. And there’s no sequel.”

He immediately started poking at celebrities, starting with the college admissions scandal.

“I came here in a limo,” Gervais said, “and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman.”

Gervais then pointed out what icons were in the audience, especially at the table for “The Irishman.”

“Just at this one table,” Gervais said, “is Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Baby Yoda. Oh wait, no, that’s Joe Pesci.”

Gervais, who has hosted four times before but not in the #MeToo era, took a shot there too. He said there was a wide variety of stars in the room, and they all have one thing in common: “They’re all afraid of Ronan Farrow,” Gervais said.

Farrow has played a key role in outing sexual misconduct as a reporter for The New Yorker.

Gervais returned this year for the first time since 2016 to host the annual champagne-soaked party that serves as the informal opening of Hollywood’s Awards season.

