The calendar has flipped from 2019 to 2020 and local teams and athletes and primed to turn it up a notch as the games and events take on more meaning.

With the February postseason frenzy just a little over a month away, here’s a glimpse at where things stand:

Boys’ basketball

Greely’s three-time defending Class A state champion boys’ basketball team improved to 5-2 on the season by opening the 2020 portion of its schedule with victories over visiting Yarmouth (62-49) and host Freeport (60-45). Logan Bagshaw went off for 37 points against the Clippers. After traveling to Oxford Hills Tuesday, the Rangers host Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, visit Wells Saturday, then welcome Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth, which started 0-2, improved to 6-2 after handling visiting Brunswick (59-32) and host Westbrook (85-37). In the win over the Dragons, Mike Simonds had 18 points and 10 rebounds, James Stowell added 12 points and Vincent Hanrahan finished with eight points and 14 rebounds. Simonds and Brady Coyne both scored 14 points against the Blue Blazes. The Yachtsmen hosted York in a pivotal game Tuesday, welcome Marshwood Thursday and Massabesic Saturday, then play at Leavitt Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Yarmouth fell to 4-4 after losses at Greely (62-49) and at home to Gray-New Gloucester (63-57, in overtime). Will Cox scored 10 points against the Rangers. In the loss to the Patriots, the Clippers let a 15-point lead slip away and fell short despite 16 points from Cox, 13 from Jason Lainey and 12 from Aiden Hickey. Yarmouth was home against Lincoln Academy Tuesday, visits Freeport Thursday and has a rematch versus Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week in Gray.

Freeport fell to 3-4 after recent losses at Gray-New Gloucester (58-50) and at home to Greely (60-45). Heath Cockburn had 11 points and Blaine Cockburn added 10 against the Patriots. The Falcons were at Brunswick Tuesday, host Yarmouth Thursday, welcome Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and play host to Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, North Yarmouth Academy took a five-game win streak into the week after improving to 5-1 with victories last week over visiting A. R. Gould (70-36) and at host St. Dom’s (64-38). Against A.R. Gould, Te’Andre King had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Chris Hamblett added 14 points. King scored 24 more points in the win over the Saints, as Hamblett added 15 and Bryce Poulin had 10. The Panthers welcomed St. Dom’s Tuesday, play host to undefeated Waynflete Thursday (see our website for game story) and go to Pine Tree Academy Saturday.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, two-time defending Class A state champion Greely improved to 7-0 and improved its three-year win streak to 45 games after recent victories at Yarmouth (65-56) and at home over Freeport (72-44). In the win over the Clippers, Camille Clement had 22 points, Brooke Obar finished with 13 and Katie Fitzpatrick added 11. Against the Falcons, Clement led the way with 21 points, Obar had 17 and Mollie Obar added 12. The Rangers hosted defending Class AA champion Oxford Hills Tuesday (see our website for game story), go to defending Class B champion Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, play host to Wells Saturday, then visit Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Resurgent Falmouth had its four-game win streak snapped last Thursday at Brunswick (56-52), then improved to 6-2 after a 54-45 home victory over Westbrook Saturday. Sloan Ginevan had 20 points against the Dragons. In the win over the Blue Blazes, Ginevan led the way with 20 points and Anna Turgeon contributed 14. The Yachtsmen went to York Tuesday, visit Marshwood Thursday, play at Massabesic Saturday and return home next Tuesday to battle Leavitt.

In Class B South, Yarmouth had its four-game win streak snapped last Thursday at home against Greely (65-56), then improved to 6-2 Saturday with a 36-21 home win over defending Class B champion Gray-New Gloucester. Margaret McNeil had 21 points and Katelyn D’Appolonia 11 versus the Rangers. In the Clippers’ first win over the Patriots in 22 tries (since Dec. 16, 2008), McNeil led the way with 12 points and Calin McGonagle added 10. Yarmouth was at Lincoln Academy Tuesday, hosts Freeport Thursday and goes to Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Freeport, which started the year 4-0, fell to 4-3 after losses last week at Gray-New Gloucester (38-33) and Greely (72-44). Against the Patriots, Caroline Smith had 15 points and Rachel Wall added 13. In the loss to the Rangers, Smith and Wall scored 16 points apiece and Mason Baker-Schlendering added 10. The Falcons looked to end their skid Tuesday at home versus Brunswick. After visiting Yarmouth Thursday, Freeport is home with Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and travels to Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, NYA took a 6-0 record into the week after rolling at Buckfield (75-26) and St. Dom’s (52-36) last week. Against the Saints, Anna Drummond led the way with 12 points. The Panthers were home versus St. Dom’s Tuesday, host Waynflete Thursday (see our website for game story) and go to Pine Tree Academy Saturday.

Boys’ hockey

On the ice, Greely’s defending Class B state champion boys’ team increased its win streak to four games after outlasting Falmouth, 4-3, in overtime, in the “Dudley Cup” last Wednesday, then settled for a 1-1 tie at Scarborough Saturday. The Rangers (5-1-1) are at York Thursday. Greely forward Andy Moore was recently named the Class B South Forward of the Month for December after scoring seven goals and adding six assists in the month.

Yarmouth enjoyed a 2-0 home win over Kennebunk, then fell to 2-3 after a 3-0 home loss to Falmouth. The Clippers go to Leavitt Wednesday and visit Cheverus Saturday.

Falmouth was 3-3-1 after a 4-3 overtime loss to Greely and a 3-0 win at Yarmouth. The Yachtsmen hosted Marshwood Tuesday and welcome Lewiston Saturday.

The South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport co-op team entered the new year with a record of 3-2-1. The squad is home versus Cape Elizabeth Thursday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, Yarmouth/Freeport extended its win streak to four games and improved to 6-7 Saturday after a 2-1 home overtime win over Mt. Ararat/Morse. Olivia Bradford had the game-winning goal and goalie Allie Perrotta made 25 saves. Yarmouth/Freeport was at Lewiston Wednesday and visits Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland Saturday.

Greely fell to 3-8 after losses to Falmouth in the “Dudley Cup” (2-1) and at Scarborough (7-1). Leah Walker had the Rangers’ goal in each game. Greely welcomes Winslow Thursday and goes to St. Dom’s Saturday.

Falmouth was 3-8 after a 2-1 win over Greely and a 3-0 loss to Edward Little. Katherine Kinley and Brooke Flaherty had the goals in the victory. The Yachtsmen were home versus Scarborough Wednesday, welcome Lewiston Saturday and play host to defending state champion Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Indoor track

The first SMAA and WMC indoor track meets of the new year were held last weekend in Gorham.

Greely’s girls defeated seven other teams to place first in their meet, while the Rangers’ boys’ squad was runner-up to Poland. Yarmouth’s boys and girls each placed fifth. The NYA boys were seventh and the Panthers’ girls placed eighth.

Freeport competed against six other teams. The Falcons’ girls were third and the boys came in fourth.

Falmouth battled Portland, South Portland, Thornton Academy and Westbrook. The Yachtsmen boys were runners-up to the Golden Trojans, while the girls finished third.

Swimming

In the pool, Greely and Yarmouth did battle last weekend with the Rangers winning the boys’ meet, 49-30, and the Greely girls prevailing as well, 56-30.

Falmouth swept a meet against Deering, as the boys won, 113-27, and the girls prevailed, 117-40. The Yachtsmen were then swept by Cape Elizabeth Monday, as the girls lost to the defending Class B champions, 128-54, and the boys lost a close decision to the Capers, 89-79.

Skiing

The snow is here and with it brings action on the slopes and trails.

Yarmouth took part in the Telstar Relays in Bethel last weekend and the foursome of Sadie Cowles, Maddy Marston, Kendrick Langenbach and Elliot Cowles came in fifth.

On the Alpine side, Falmouth took part in an SMAA giant slalom meet Friday. The Yachtsmen boys and girls each came in first.

