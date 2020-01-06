Arrests

12/31/19 at 11:40 p.m. Jennifer Bean, 50, of High Street, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Centre Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/3 at 1:43 p.m. Kassandra Gammon, 26, of Cross Road, Alna, was arrested by Officer Devin Hook on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation. Gammon was also issued a summons on charges of violation of conditional release, operating with an expired license more than 90 days, and attaching false plates.

1/3 at 6:18 p.m. Leonard Hill Jr., 64, of Adams Court, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Adams Court on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, and violating a condition by operating without a license.

Summonses

12/30/19 Frederick Archer, 19, of River Road, Boothbay, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of theft.

1/1 Nicholas Doughty, 21, of Main Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of eluding an officer.

1/2 Curtis Kennedy, 29, of Heath Lane, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin in West Bath on charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days, and violation of condition of release.

Fire calls

12/30/19 at 12:27 a.m. Propane leak on Washington Street.

1/1 at 3:44 p.m. Rescue assist on Bailey Street.

1/2 at 12:36 p.m. Downed tree on Court Street.

1/2 at 1:08 p.m. Rescue assist on High Street.

1/2 at 6:27 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Raymond Court.

1/3 at 10:12 a.m. Rescue assist on Old Brunswick Road.

1/3 at 11:16 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

1/3 at 3:35 p.m. Elevator alarm on Centre Street.

1/3 at 3:54 p.m. Smoke alarm on Ridge Road.

1/3 at 10:15 p.m. Smoke investigation on Washington Street.

1/3 at 1:56 p.m. Smoke alarm on Lincoln Street.

1/5 at 2:40 p.m. Odor investigation on Chandler Drive.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 43 calls between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.

