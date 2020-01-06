BRUNSWICK — Gulf of Maine Books on Saturday, Jan. 18, will host authors of books detailing the plight of refugees in America.

Cynthia Anderson and Abdi Nor Iftin will appear at the 134 Maine St. bookstore at 4 p.m. for readings and conversation.

Anderson has written “Home Now: How 6000 Refugees Transformed an American Town.” A journalist and author, she has followed the arrival in Lewiston of more than 6,000 Somali, Congolese, and Sudanese refugees and asylum-seekers over 15 years.

Abdi Nor Iftin’s memoir, “Call Me American,” follows his journey from Somalia to Kenya to Maine, stopping along the way for the “This American Life” program, Arnold Schwarzenegger and winning a visa lottery.

“As a recent Somali imigrant myself, I saw in (Anderson’s) book a true, intimate, and timely account of what I live every day,” Nor Iftin said.

The New Yorker has called his book “(B)oth panoramic and particular, full of irreverent asides, and suffused with appreciation for the humanity of others.”

