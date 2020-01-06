Arrests

12/26 at 3:44 p.m. Jeremy Connors, 48, of Wainwright Circle, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/29 at 4:36 a.m. Patrick Schwartz, 40, of Melissa Drive, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 23-29.

Fire calls

12/26 at 10:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in Gray.

12/28 at 6:15 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Ledge Road.

12/31 at 3:54 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Cumberland Service Plaza.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to nine calls from Dec. 25-31.

