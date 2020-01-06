Arrests

12/29 at 7:43 a.m. William J. Levandowski Jr., 68, of Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough, was arrested by Officer Colin Gordan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

12/26 at 2:31 p.m. Jeanclaude Nzeza Butera, 21, of Chelsea Way, Cumberland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

12/27 at 5:02 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

12/27 at 5:16 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

12/27 at 8:11 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/27 at 11:36 p.m. Noise complaint on McDermott Way.

12/28 at 7:26 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Harding Avenue.

12/28 at 7:36 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Foreside Road.

12/28 at 8:37 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Winslow Road.

12/28 at 9:26 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Harding Avenue.

12/28 at 9:43 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Chester Avenue.

12/28 at 10:02 a.m. Theft on Town Landing Road.

12/28 at 2:48 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

12/28 at 2:58 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Veronica Lane.

12/28 at 3:27 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Depot Road.

12/28 at 3:38 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/28 at 6:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/28 at 7:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

12/29 at 4:41 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Providence Avenue.

12/30 at 7:51 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

12/30 at 9:01 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 10:24 a.m. Accident on Turnpike Spur.

12/30 at 4:30 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 4:34 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/30 at 4:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

12/30 at 6:25 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 8:13 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Winn Road.

12/30 at 8:29 p.m. Alarm on Winn Road.

12/31 at 2:28 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

12/31 at 2:45 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Allen Avenue Extension.

12/31 at 5:15 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/31 at 9:19 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/31 at 12:52 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

12/31 at 12:56 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Marshall Drive.

12/31 at 8:13 p.m. Noise complaint on Mountain Road.

1/1 at 5:10 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

1/1 at 11:39 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

1/1 at 2:40 p.m. Alarm on Tanya Lane.

1/1 at 3:57 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/1 at 9:35 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.

1/1 at 9:49 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.

1/2 at 10:14 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

1/2 at 12:15 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/2 at 1:19 p.m. Theft on Woodville Road.

1/2 at 4:30 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woods Road.

1/2 at 4:54 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Leighton Road.

1/2 at 4:57 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

1/3 at 7:47 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3.

