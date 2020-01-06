BATH — A fox bit an 88-year-old man on the face Friday evening after the man tried to fight off the animal with his cane and fell.

Earlier in the day, a fox approached two dogs at different homes, one of Rose Street and the second on Middle Street.

The two dogs may have had exposures to the fox and so their owners brought them to their veterinarian’s offices for rabies boosters.

Bath police searched the area after those events with no luck.

Later in the evening, at around 5 pm., police believe the same fox then approached an 88-year-old male in his yard. The man tried fending off the fox with his cane but fell over, at which point the fox bite his face.

The man was able to grab the fox and held it until a passerby arrived to help him secure the animal. They then called 911 and a Bath officer was able to shoot and kill the fox.

The 88-year-old man was treated for rabies exposure at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and released later that evening.

Bath’s animal control officer brought the fox to the Health and Environmental Testing Lab in Augusta to be tested for rabies. The results are pending.

Bath had 16 positive rabies test results in 2019, not all of these were from animal attacks, but include any possible exposure incidents to pets or people by different types of wildlife, such as foxes, raccoons, skunks, and bats.

“We have started to see less calls for service involving possibly rabid animals as the winter progresses and this was the first such event in three weeks,” said Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth in a news release. “We continue to urge residents to use caution when they encounter wildlife, try to prevent outdoor food sources in their neighborhoods, such as compost piles or accessible garbage, keep their pets vaccinated (State law), and call us if they see suspicious-acting animals.”

The City of Bath posted Rabies information on their website, www.cityofbath.com. Further information or questions about rabies may be directed to the Maine Center for Disease Reporting and

Consultation at 1-800-821-5821 or https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectiousdisease/epi/zoonotic/rabies/index.shtml.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: