FARMINGTON — The condition of a Jay man who was critically injured in a Sept. 16 propane explosion was upgraded to fair condition Monday at a Boston hospital.

Larry Lord, 61, had been listed in serious condition last week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Lord received burns over more than half of his body and critical injuries in the explosion at a LEAP Inc. building in Farmington that claimed the life of Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell.

Six other firefighters were injured in the blast. Three have returned to work and three are still recovering.

Lord’s condition has fluctuated from fair to serious during the past two months. Initially he had been in critical condition. He is credited with saving the lives of several LEAP co-workers after he got them out of the building prior to the explosion.

