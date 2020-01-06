WESTPORT ISLAND — Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company has donated a parcel of land on Westport Island to the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust for a wildlife preserve. The 17-acre parcel, near the corner of Main Road and Greenleaf Road, is primarily a Black Spruce Bog, which is a rare habitat type in this area of the Midcoast, according to the trust.

“This generous donation by Maine Yankee will protect a spectacular bog, providing unique habitat for birds and other wildlife, while protecting traditional access to the land,” said KELT Executive Director, Carrie Kinne, in a news release. “This is a type of bog that is not present on any of KELT’s other protected lands, so it is exciting to see that we are still able to complete new and surprising land protection projects after 30 years.”

The bog is characterized by black spruce and larch trees in the overstory and typical bog vegetation of heath shrubs, graminoids, and peat mosses. The understory is dominated by leatherleaf, rhodora, winterberry, and highbush blueberry. Near the center of the bog, cinnamon ferns stand more than five feet tall. This habitat provides suitable perching and foraging habitat for the rare olive-sided flycatcher and three-toed woodpecker. White-throated sparrows, common yellowthroats, and several species of wood warblers have all been heard on the property, according to the trust. It also includes a small freshwater pond surrounded by abundant rose pogonias.

This land has been used and enjoyed by the public for many years for recreation and the trust said it will continue and expand those traditional uses. Access is limited, however, at the present time until trails and parking provisions can be established.

