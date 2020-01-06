Chebeague Island
Mon. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board CIS
Tues. 1/14 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PH
Cumberland
Mon. 1/13 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Wed. 1/15 6:30 p.m. Prince Memorial Library Advisory Committee PML
Durham
Thur. 1/9 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals TO
Mon. 1/13 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TO
Tues. 1/14 6:30 p.m. Select Board/Budget Committee TO
Thur. 1/16 6:30 p.m. Select Board/Budget Committee TO
Falmouth
Thur. 1/9 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee TH
Mon. 1/13 6 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting TH
Tues. 1/14 8:30 a.m. Land Management & Acquisitions Committee TH
Wed. 1/15 8 a.m. Appointments Committee TH
Wed. 1/15 8 a.m. Marijuana Committee TH
Thur. 1/16 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee TH
Freeport
Thur. 1/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
Mon. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission TH
Tues. 1/14 6 p.m. Conservation Commission FCS
Wed. 1/15 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
Thur. 1/16 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Mon. 1/13 6:30 p.m. Communication Advisory Committee TO
Pownal
Thur. 1/9 8:30 p.m. Age Friendly Committee MH
Mon. 1/13 6 p.m. Public Hearing – Local Liquor Option MH
Mon. 1/13 7 p.m. Select Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 1/9 6:30 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting CR
Thur. 1/9 7 p.m. Operations Commission CR
Thur. 1/9 7 p.m. School Committee CO
Fri. 1/10 8:30 a.m. Latchstring Park Task Force CR
Wed. 1/15 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee CR
Wed. 1/15 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
Wed. 1/15 7 p.m. Planning Board LC
Thur. 1/16 7 p.m. Town Council LC
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Looking Back: Jan. 9
-
Arts Review
In ‘Uncut Gems,’ Wayne Diamond really sparkles
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: Jan. 9-16
-
Sports
Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach, succeeding Jason Garrett
-
Nation & World
Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires