PHIPPSBURG – Charlie L. Kane Jr., 53, of Phippsburg, died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was born in Damariscotta, the oldest son of Charlie and Betty Jean (Nickerson) Kane.

He grew up in Phippsburg and attended Morse High School. Upon leaving school Charlie pursued his passion and obtained his class A license. He loved the feel of the open road in front of him and the sky was the limit. He was employed for a few years with J. R. Hill, where he was getting the feel of the “big rigs”, soon it would be time to hit the road for long hauls. Charlie spent many years traveling across county, experiencing all that he could and he loved every minute of it. For a few years he was employed with Hawkes Tree Service, to stay closer to home for his family, and most recently back with J. R. Hill.

On June 21, 1996, Charlie married his sweetheart, Teresa Cram. The couple shared 24 years together and raised five children until her death on March 4, 2011.

Charlie was lucky enough to find love again, Sara Montegut was his love who stood by his side and together they were making memories.

Charlie was a natural artist and could draw most anything. He has a passion for “big rigs” and could draw any model you could name. He also had a wide collection of model trucks he assembled, something that he was very proud of. Charlie was most proud of his family and always made sure they were well taken care of. They were always the top priority in his life and there wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do for them. He will be missed by all those that loved him.

He is predeceased by his wife, Teresa Kane, and his father, Charlie L. Kane Sr.

He leaves behind his love, Sara Montegut of Phippsburg; his children, Nate Kane and his wife Jess of Wiscasset, Zac Kane and his life partner Markie Green of Freeport, Tiffany Kane of Phippsburg, Logan Kane and Cassy Kane of Phippsburg; grandchildren, Natalee, Elizabeth, Bentlie and Valarie; his mother, Betty Kane of Cornith; sisters, Christine Harris of Phippsburg, Karry Kane of Durham, Nancy Kane and her significant other John Arsenault of Woolwich, brother, Douglas Kane and his wife Tammy of Chelsea; and many nieces and nephews.

A time of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, Maine.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to the funeral home to cover final expenses.

