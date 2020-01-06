Owl Prowl

5:30 p.m. Friday. Morse Pond Preserve, Georgetown, free, preregistration requested. kennebecestuary.org

A full moon, with the help of a few headlamps and flashlights, will guide your way through Morse Pond Preserve in Georgetown. The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust presents a dusk owl prowl led by Maine master naturalist Alan Seamans. He’ll play recordings of several owl calls in the hopes of getting a response from one or more of Maine’s 11 owl species. Call or hop online to register and get directions to the preserve, and be sure to wear footwear with good treads or bring microspikes, along with a headlamp or flashlight. You’ll be outside for up to 90 minutes, so bundle up if you give a hoot about staying warm.

Her Flag 2020: Maine Performance & Celebration

1 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Museum, 230 State St., Augusta, free. herflag.com

Here’s a unique way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Her Flag is a giant collaborative art flag that grows in size as it makes its way across the country. Visual artist Marilyn Artus is the Her Flag founder, and she’ll sew Maine’s stripe, created by Maine artist Amie Kennedy, on the flag during a live event that pays tribute to all those who worked to get the amendment passed while also serving as a motivator to encourage women to exercise their hard-fought voting rights. The event includes a performance by local singer-songwriter Jenny Lou Drew.

Bath Antique Show & Sale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Road, Bath, $5, free for under 25. bathantiquesshows.com

As the earth-friendly trend of repurposing old things continues into the new decade, here’s a way to find cool stuff far from the big-box stores. The Bath antique show and sale features more than 50 dealers who will be bringing a huge array of antiques, collectibles and other items that are waiting to be rehomed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: