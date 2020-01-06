PORTLAND — The Portland Water District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved a combined $47.5 million water and wastewater operating budget, a 4.3% increase over 2019.

Much of the increase is attributed to higher electricity costs, increases in materials and supplies, debt service and the addition of four positions, according to the district.

Trustees also approved a $28.1 million capital improvement plan, which allocates $7 million to replace aging water mains and $17.2 million for wastewater collection and treatment facility projects.

The budget assumes a mid-year water rate increase of 3.5%, which is estimated to add an additional 72 cents to a typical monthly water bill. In coming months, the board will consider a water rate increase.

Portland Water District provides water service to Falmouth, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Standish and Windham, and both water and wastewater service to Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Gorham, Portland and Westbrook.

The 2020 Budget and a summary budget brief can be found at pwd.org/publications.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: