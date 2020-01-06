BASEBALL

One of two men charged with repeatedly raping a teenage boy at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s went on to work as a clubhouse attendant for the Boston Red Sox, who suspended him when the club learned of the allegations, the team told The Associated Press on Monday.

Stephen Murphy, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was charged in July with 26 counts of aggravated felonious assault. He and Jeffrey Buskey, of Boston, are accused of sexually assaulting and beating the boy at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, where they worked as youth counselors.

“When we learned of the allegations against Stephen Murphy involving events that occurred prior to his Red Sox employment, he was suspended without pay from his position. We will have no further comment going forward,” spokesman Kevin Gregg said in a statement to the AP.

• The Orioles filled a hole in the middle of the infield by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract with shortstop José Iglesias, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The deal includes a club option for 2021.

• Reliever Daniel Hudson agreed to terms on an $11 million, two-year contract to return to the Washington Nationals, who also added first baseman Eric Thames.

• The Angels acquired right-handed reliever Kyle Keller from the Marlins for minor league catcher Jose Estrada to Miami.

• Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the only major league team that hasn’t had a player born in Japan.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Logan Baird scored 13 points as Winthrop (10-0) beat Wiscasset (0-9) 75-20 in Wiscasset.

Robbie Feeney and Sam Fuller each added 10 points for Winthrop. Noah Haggett had 15 for Wiscasset.

• RJ Loring scored 22 points as Buckfield (3-5) beat Seacoast Christian (1-6) 81-19 in Buckfield.

Tyler Gammon added 17 points for the Bucks, while Caleb Reardon had five for Seacoast Christian.

• Thomas Bishop had 15 points and Valley (3-4) beat Pine Tree Academy (3-4) 34-28 in Freeport.

Chris Amisi had 18 points for Pine Tree.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Kent Souza scored nine points as Winthrop (8-0) beat Wiscasset (0-5) 62-8 in Winthrop.

Kayla Webber, Maddie Perkins and Madison Forgue each added seven.

• Kathryn Henderson scored 20 points as Buckfield (2-6) beat Seacoast Christian (5-2) 38-34 in Buckfield.

Ellie Leach had 10 points for Seacoast Christian.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Team Penske has overhauled the crew chief assignments for all three of its Cup Series teams.

Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, will now be paired with Paul Wolfe; 2012 champ Brad Keselowski has Jeremy Bullins; and Ryan Blaney was assigned Todd Gordon.

– Staff and news services

