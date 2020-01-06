Cross-Country Skiing

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (conditions permitting). Smiling Hill Farm, 781 County Road, Westbrook, $14, $10 for youth 7 to 17, ages 6 and under free; after 1 p.m., $10, $7 youth. smilinghillfarm.com

For cross-country skiing on 25 kilometers of scenic groomed trails, including logging roads and livestock paths, head to Smiling Hill Farm for your outdoor adventure. If you don’t have equipment, there’s plenty available for rent, and that goes for snowshoes, too. What’s more, on week days your leashed dog is allowed to join you. To check on current trail conditions, give them a ring at 207-775-4841. And remember the old adage, if you don’t like the weather in Maine, just give it a minute. Old man winter is just getting started with us, so there’s plenty of time to hit the trails.

‘Waitress’

8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $52 to $87. porttix.com

Portland Ovations presents the Broadway national tour of a musical featuring songs written by Sara Bareilles. “Waitress” brings you into the life of waitress and genius pie maker Jenna Hunterson as she navigates her way out of an abusive relationship. With some help from her diner boss and coworkers, a perhaps bit too friendly doctor and a chance at taking home a huge prize in a pie contest, Jenna’s dreams – like her pies – are very sweet.

Indoor Insanity 5K

8-10 a.m.. Sunday. Field House at University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham, free to $30. runsignup.com

The Maine Indoor Quality Air Quality Council invites you to get some exercise while helping to raise funds to prevent lung cancer through the installation of radon mitigation systems in low-income Maine households. Don’t worry, you’ll be running – or walking – around an indoor track, and the tunes will be blasting. Register by 6 p.m. Saturday and have a blast on Sunday. P.S. The after-race party is at Sebago Brewing on 616 Main St. in Gorham from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with deals on pints, free sodas for kids and free food for all race participants.

Maine Voices Live with John Cariani

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 Press Herald subscribers, $20 general public. eventbrite.com

Actor and playwright John Cariani is best known for his play that’s a love letter to northern Maine. Incredibly, “Almost, Maine” has been produced more than 2,500 times since its debut in 2004 at Portland Stage. Cariani also was part of the “Law & Order” cast from 2002 to 2007 in the role of forensics tech Julian Beck and earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Motel the Tailor in the 2004 Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Needless to say, there will be no shortage of things to talk about when Cariani sits down with Press Herald arts writer Bob Keyes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: