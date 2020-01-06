The driver of a tractor-trailer escaped serious injury when he lost control of his rig and the trailer slammed into a bridge abutment on Interstate 95 in Aroostook County on Saturday.

The truck was going south on Interstate 95 when the driver hit the abutment supporting the Route 159 overpass in the town of Island Falls, the Maine State Police said in a news release on their website. The cab missed the concrete columns, but the impact caused the trailer to wrap itself around the abutment.

The state trooper who investigated the Saturday evening crash determined that the driver lost control due to slippery road conditions. Police said the truck slid along about 100 yards of guardrail before hitting the bridge support.

“The impact from the bridge support broke the trailer in half,” state police said.

The Maine Department of Transportation inspected the bridge to make sure it was safe for travel.

