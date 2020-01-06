Emily Archibald, Kennebunk girls’ basketball: The junior guard/forward helped the Rams to two big victories last week. She had 24 points and 18 rebounds in a 43-33 win over Marshwood, then came back with 22 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six blocked shots in a 47-24 win over Mt. Ararat.

Brian Austin, Scarborough boys’ basketball: The senior guard scored 13 of his game-high 25 points (and all but one of Scarborough’s points) in two overtimes to lead the Red Storm past Massabesic, 56-52. Austin also scored 21 points in a 48-47 loss to Bonny Eagle.

Satyra Duong, Massabesic girls’ basketball: The junior guard helped the Mustangs move into second place in Class AA South with two big upsets. First she scored 11 points in a 59-58 win over Gorham then led Massabesic with 15 points in a 51-42 win over Scarborough.

Colby Frost, Bonny Eagle wrestling: The junior won the 126-pound weight class at the Spartan Wrestling Annual Tournament at Sanford High. Frost battled through a bloody nose and local rival Sean Moriarty of Marshwood in the semifinals and then beat Tyler Johnson of Danbury, Connecticut, in the final. Johnson has verbally committed to wrestle at Division I George Mason.

Ben Greene, Falmouth boys’ indoor track: A junior, Greene set an SMAA senior division record in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 56.73 seconds at the University of Southern Maine. Runner-up was Westbrook senior Mahamed Sharif, the 800 state record holder (1:55.45).

Sarah Hare, Windham girls’ Alpine skiing: A sophomore, Hare posted the fastest times in both runs to win the season-opening SMAA giant slalom race by 1.78 seconds over a field of 51 at Shawnee Peak. Windham placed third of seven teams.

Nick Pelletier, Gray-New Gloucester boys’ basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior guard made all three free throws with five seconds to play in regulation at Yarmouth, a game the Patriots won in overtime, 63-57. Pelletier scored a game-high 22 points. He also scored 20 points in a 58-50 victory over Freeport.

Lucia Pompeo, Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach girls’ hockey: The junior forward scored three goals as Cheverus rolled to a 7-0 victory against Portland/Deering at Troubh Ice Arena.

