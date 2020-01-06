Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

Summonses

1/1 at 4:57 a.m. A 17 year old was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Derek Lucas on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, illegal possession of liquor by a minor and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

1/2 at 11:27 p.m. Danielle A. O’Connell, 43, of Ledge Road, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of attaching false plates.

1/3 at 12:51 p.m. Alexander Robert Beaudoin, 33, of Juniper East, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of assault.

1/3 at 9:41 p.m. Thomas V. Noonan IV, 18, of Rock Ridge Run, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Derek Miller on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

12/30 at 6:10 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 11:15 a.m. Accident on Ledge Road.

12/30 at 12:41 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bayview Street.

12/30 at 1:37 p.m. Accident on School Street.

12/30 at 2:25 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 5:56 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Granite Street.

12/30 at 6:42 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/31 at 11:15 a.m. Accident on Red Wagon Road.

12/31 at 5:13 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/1 at 1:26 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

1/1 at 8:38 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

1/2 at 9:28 a.m. Vehicle fire at Juniper East.

1/2 at 4:59 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street ramp.

1/2 at 9:36 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/3 at 9:21 p.m. Criminal mischief on Main Street.

1/4 at 7:53 a.m. Alarm on Sunset Point Road.

1/4 at 5:04 p.m. Theft on Main Street.

1/4 at 5:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street ramp.

1/5 at 3:49 a.m. Assist Freeport.

1/5 at 6:54 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls between Dec. 30 to Jan. 5.

