BRUNSWICK — Tickets for the Feb. Bowdoin-Colby men’s ice hockey game will be available to the public beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the lobby of Morrell Gymnasium (first floor, Peter Buck Center). Tickets will not be available at Sidney J. Watson Arena.
Tickets are free but are required for admission to the game and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Student tickets will be distributed at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, when classes are back in session.
Doors will open to Watson Arena at 6 p.m. on Feb, 1, with game time set for 7 p.m. Fans unable to attend the game can watch it live on the Northeast Sports Network.
