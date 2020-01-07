Arrests

12/31 at 1:20 p.m. Zachariah Cox, 21, of South Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on U.S. Route 1 and charged with violating a protective order and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/1 at 1:08 a.m. Christina Hirth-Porter, 45, of Androscoggin Street, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/3 at 10:18 p.m. Brooke Carpentier, 38, of Bonny Brook Place, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Bank Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/4 at 1:26 a.m. Brianna Allen, 36, of Lowell Town Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Mason Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/2 at 6:59 p.m. Timothy Walker, 49, of Stratford, Connecticut, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating without a license.

1/3 at 5:35 p.m. Cody Dudley, 20, of Old Bath Road, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier at Pleasant and Middle streets on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

12/30 at 3:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 6:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 6:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

1/1 at 2:04 a.m. Alarm on Durham Road.

1/4 at 8:23 a.m. Fuel spill on Gurnet Road.

1/4 at 9:18 a.m. Fuel spill on Range Road.

1/5 at 9:52 a.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: