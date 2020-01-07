CAPE ELIZABETH — The Thomas Memorial Library has re-opened its donation box to assist newly arrived asylum-seekers. Warm winter clothing is especially needed since many are arriving in Portland without being prepared for cold weather. The library, located at 6 Scott Dyer Road, will deliver all donations. Call 799-1720 for more information. If the bin is full, donations can be brought to the front desk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: