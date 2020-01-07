CAPE ELIZABETH — The Cape Elizabeth Land Trust is offering its first winter Cross Town Walk. The walk will be led by Maine Master Naturalist Amy Witt and starts off at Kettle Cove State Park, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The 3 ½-hour event for those 12 and older will traverse over 7 miles of both town and land trust trails and will highlight Cape’s great places. There will be a bring-your-own lunch stop with hot beverages at the land trust office.

Hikers are asked to meet at the picnic shelter parking lot at Fort Williams Park for carpooling to Kettle Cove. The cost is $6 for residents and $9 for nonresidents. Register through community services at capecommunityservices.org.

