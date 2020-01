Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Dec. 30 to Jan. 6.

Summonses

1/2 at 8:24 a.m. Ryan J. Bourgoin, 40, of Coyle Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on charges of operating after suspension and operating with a suspended registration.

1/5 at 9:39 a.m. Antonia Theresa Ratheau, 19, of Flying Point Road, was issued a summons on Mallett Drive by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

12/30 at 7:06 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 7:28 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 7:56 a.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

12/30 at 10:51 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/30 at 12:39 p.m. Accident on West Street.

12/30 at 2:44 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 3:11 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

12/30 at 3:13 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 3:44 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 6:07 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 6:33 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 7 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 7:05 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/30 at 11:55 p.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

12/31 at 2:08 a.m. Accident on Village View Lane.

12/31 at 8:05 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/31 at 8:17 a.m. Accident on Elm Street.

12/31 at 8:53 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

12/31 at 9:03 a.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

12/31 at 9:50 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/31 at 10:01 a.m. Accident on Desert Road.

12/31 at 11:09 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/31 at 6:37 p.m. Accident on Lower Mast Landing Road.

1/1 at 5:09 a.m. Accident on Allen Road.

1/1 at 9:28 a.m. Accident on Lawrence Road.

1/1 at 10:33 a.m. Theft on Poland Road.

1/2 at 7:16 a.m. Accident on Pleasant Hill Road.

1/2 at 8:18 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/3 at 11:33 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mallett Drive.

1/4 at 12:47 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

1/4 at 1:38 p.m. Accident on Depot Street.

1/4 at 4:10 p.m. Accident on Pratt Street.

1/4 at 11:59 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

1/5 at 3:37 a.m. Accident on Fawn Meadow Road.

1/5 at 3:48 a.m. Accident on Staples Point Road.

1/5 at 4:12 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/5 at 11:16 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/5 at 2:30 p.m. Theft on Route 136.

1/5 at 6:13 p.m. Accident on Desert Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6.

