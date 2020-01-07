SACO – Police at noon Tuesday were continuing to investigate the deaths of a 36-year-old Saco man and his 25-year-old nephew.
The bodies of Jeffrey Robinson and his nephew, Nicholas Robinson, were discovered by Saco Police just before 8:30 a.m. Monday at 6 Davis Drive, located off Jenkins Road.
Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress on Tuesday said his agency was awaiting information from the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as to the cause of death.
He said the department has been assisted in the investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Huntress said the investigation remains active.
Police responded to the Davis Drive address after receiving word of a subject seen in the residence whom the reporting party believed was unresponsive. Police discovered the two bodies when they entered the home.
Police say they do not believe there is a threat to the community.
Check https://www.pressherald.com/mainely-media/biddeford-saco-oob-courier/ for updates.
