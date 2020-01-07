A University of Southern Maine student recently mocked Christians by defacing a Bible as part of an “art” display (Jan. 1). A USM VP defended the sophomore, citing freedom of speech rights. The floundering university is perpetrating a position of ignorance and insensitivity.
In 2018 USM took down three paintings by a convicted sex offender over concern that the works would “serve as a trigger” for abuse victims. That same reasoning should apply to desecrating a sacred text.
We’re worried about triggering victims? One need not think beyond the influx of refugees fleeing their home countries because of religious persecution. Consider families (to include U.S. service families) who have lost loved ones due to the religious intolerance demonstrated by the Holocaust. Does the “artwork” contain a page from the Old Testament? If so, then this also serves as an example of anti-Semitism.
If the “artwork” contained a page from the Quran, or a picture of Muhammad, it is beyond doubt that the university would have nixed it. Not because officials would have recognized hate speech for what it really is, but because they’d be too afraid to face criticism of the rabid politically correct crowd, to include the press.
The professed atheist student (motive revealed) says that Christians harm other people. True. So do atheists and everyone else! In fact, there isn’t a more charitable relief organization in the world that serves peoples of all faiths as broadly as the church. I wonder how many humanitarian aid-relief missions the student has participated in.
Ted Bennett
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Construction on new Martin’s Point facility at Brunswick Landing expected to begin this year
-
The Forecaster
Here’s Something: Loss of Cole Farms also our loss
-
Forecaster Opinion
The Universal Notebook: Maine horror stories
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Campaign finance reform could offset greed
-
The Forecaster
Christmas tree collection continues in Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.