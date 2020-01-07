We get daily letters lamenting the fact that the Senate with the majority of Republicans will never conduct a fair impeachment trial. There is no mention that the body that created the impeachment is a majority of Democrats – the same Democrats who wanted to impeach before the current president had even been sworn in.

The writers complain about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but don’t mention House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not sending articles of impeachment to the Senate, in order to get the most out of the impeachment verdict before the upcoming election.

Writers are worried about how Sen. Susan Collins will vote but don’t mention that Sen. Elizabeth Warren is already saying that President Trump is guilty and should be removed from office. In the real world, she would be removed from the jury.

The fact that our president is not very likable and behaves badly is not grounds for impeachment. The fact of the matter is that he has done a pretty good job. Vote him out of office, but not with that bunch lining up to beat him. I won’t miss him a bit.

Burton R. Epstein

Portland

