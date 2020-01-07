During the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Susan Collins was willing to play along with a sham FBI investigation that didn’t as much as include interviews with Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford (who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault).

This revolting prioritizing of power politics over patriotism should not be repeated.

I call upon my fellow Mainers to call Sen. Collins and ask her to show greater respect for rule of law now than she did then.

President Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, should testify under oath and explain why he likened the White House’s conduct to a “drug deal.”

Even if the Republican senators are too corrupt to actually vote based on the evidence, Americans have the right to know what Bolton observed.

Cheyanne Penniman

Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: