BATH — Merrymeeting Adult Education is offering an information session at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, for people interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant.

The Merrymeeting Adult Education Center program will feature an overview by Merrymeeting staff and Margot Kovach, a registered nurse and instructor. Topics include the application process, course and clinical requirements, financial aid resources, job placement, and time commitments. Call Raye Leonard at 729-7323 for more.

The next CNA course begins March 3, at Region 10 Technical High School. Classes are held from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for 19 weeks. The program offers comprehensive training for adult learners interested in a career in health care. The work-ready course includes 110 hours of classroom time and 70 hours of clinical practice in a hospital setting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: