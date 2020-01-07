BATH — Merrymeeting Adult Education is offering an information session at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, for people interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant.
The Merrymeeting Adult Education Center program will feature an overview by Merrymeeting staff and Margot Kovach, a registered nurse and instructor. Topics include the application process, course and clinical requirements, financial aid resources, job placement, and time commitments. Call Raye Leonard at 729-7323 for more.
The next CNA course begins March 3, at Region 10 Technical High School. Classes are held from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for 19 weeks. The program offers comprehensive training for adult learners interested in a career in health care. The work-ready course includes 110 hours of classroom time and 70 hours of clinical practice in a hospital setting.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. won’t grant Iran foreign minister visa for United Nations visit
-
Portland Forecaster
City delays decision on facial recognition ban
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick bookstore hosts authors that detail plight of refugees
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Boys Basketball: Gray-New Gloucester tops Freeport on huge second, third quarters
-
The Forecaster
New primary school in No. Yarmouth could cost $36M