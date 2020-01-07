BATH — Merrymeeting Adult Education will offer an information session at 6 p.m. Jan. 13, for those interested in becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant.

The program will be held at Merrymeeting Adult Education Center and feature an overview by Merrymeeting staff and registered nurse Margot Kovach, a CNA instructor. Topics include information about the application process, course and clinical requirements, financial aid resources, job placement, and time commitments. A question-and-answer period will follow.

Merrymeeting’s CNA program offers comprehensive training for adult learners interested in beginning a career in health care. The work-ready course includes 110 hours of in-person classroom time, and 70 hours of clinical practice in a hospital setting. Financial aid is available to qualified applicants.

The next CNA course begins March 3, at Region 10 Technical High School. Classes are held from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for 19 weeks.

Merrymeeting Adult Education provides opportunities for adult learners to complete a traditional high school diploma, earn a HiSET (formerly GED), prepare for college, train for careers, and develop skills and interests in a variety of personal enrichment classes.

For more information about the CNA information session, financial aid, and other adult education programs at Merrymeeting, call Raye Leonard at 729-7323.

