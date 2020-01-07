BATH – Thomas Edward Alley, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born on August 5, 1945, the son of Albert Alley Sr. and Miriam (Betty) Alley. He grew up in Bath and was a graduate of Morse High School, class of 1963. After graduation, he went in to the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for the next four years. During those years he met and married his wife, Conchita Bulan. The couple were married in the Philippines and he brought his love to the United States and they made their home in Bath.

Tom worked for Bath Iron Works at the Hardings Plant for several years and transferred to the main yard as a mail carrier, for a total of 47 years.

Tom had a love of sports, he never missed a Bowdoin basketball game. He enjoyed coaching basketball and softball in Bath schools, something that he was very proud of.

He is survived by his son, Edie Alley of Lewiston; a sister, Catherine Hart and her husband Richard of West Bath; a brother, Albert Alley Jr. and his wife Betsy of Lisbon Falls; nieces, Felicia Russell and her husband Sammy and their son Colton of Bath, Katrina Hart and her fiancé Christopher Ramsden of West Bath, Kristina Pelletier and her husband Maurice and her daughter Cassie Walsh of Yarmouth, Suellen Worley and her husband Mike of Westbrook; and many close friends.

A special thanks to the Staff at Coastal Landing, all the support they gave to us and the few days he was at the Hillhouse.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., and a service will follow at 2 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com



