ATLANTA – Joseph “Joe, Joey” Raymond Labrecque, 54, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 in Atlanta. Joe was born in Biddeford, Maine, on June 20, 1965. He attended Old Orchard Beach and Biddeford schools and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1984. Joe lived most of his life in Boston and Portland. Joe will be remembered for his adventurous nature, his interest in the arts, his support for the LGBTQ communities. Family and friends will miss his love, compassion and zest for life.

Joe was predeceased by father, John Raymond Labrecque and step mother, Marilyn Labrecque, and husband, Dr. Ralph “Teddy” Field. Joe is survived by mother, Constance C. Lines, Kenneth Labrecque, William “Butch” Labrecque and wife Barbara, children Jonathan, Sierra, and William, Anita Caruso and family, Jeannine Labrecque and family, Norman and wife Linda, Gerald, Edward, and Patrick Gadbois and families, also Joe’s partner, Chris Harrison.

Joe requested no memorial.

Family requests gifts be sent to Frannie Peabody Center at 30 Danforth Street,

Suite 311,

Portland, ME 04101

(207-774-6877)

