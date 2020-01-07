PORTLAND – Lee S. Thurlow, 57, of Valley Street, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in Portland, June 5, 1962 the son of Wilfred and Diane Elliott Thurlow. Lee graduated from Wiscasset High School. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, kayaking, his dogs, camp with his cousin Tammy and spending time with his family. Survivors include his girlfriend of over 15 years Mary Emmons, 3 brothers Ryan Thurlow of Steep Falls and wife Susan, Rob Thurlow of Buxton and wife Jackie and Shawn Carter of Jefferson and wife Jessica and a sister Alisa Gibbs of Burnham. Private family services will be held by the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, are entrusted with his arrangements.

Send questions/comments to the editors.