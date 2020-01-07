A Portland-based company that is part of a global network that provides credit card payment processing services filed notice with the state Tuesday that it plans to lay off 139 employees.

Evo Payments International, which has an office at 320 Cumberland Ave., filed the WARN notice, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, with the Maine Department of Labor on Tuesday. Employers with more than 100 workers are required to send a WARN notice to the state at least 60 days in advance of closing a business or implementing a mass layoff.

Based on earlier disclosures by the company on the size of its Portland workforce, it appears likely that Evo is closing the downtown office, but that could not be confirmed.

Jessica Picard, communications manager for the state labor department, confirmed that her agency received the WARN notice from EVO Payments International on Tuesday. EVO is a global company with business activities in 50 markets around the world, according to its website.

Attempts to reach company officials were unsuccessful Tuesday. A phone message left with Jim Kelley, chief executive officer, at the company’s North America headquarters in Melville, New York, was not returned Tuesday evening.

In December 2012, EVO Payments International acquired PowerPay, the company that was headquartered in the Portland Public Market on Cumberland Avenue, according to a news release issued by EVO.

At the time, a company official said the PowerPay purchase represented the next step in EVO’s evolution toward becoming a significant leader in the electronic payments sector.

After the purchase, PowerPay founder and former CEO Stephen Goodrich announced he would be leaving the company to pursue other interests.

EVO also announced in 2012 that Jim Raftice would continue in his role as president of the Portland company. Raftice could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

