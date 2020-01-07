SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough Community Connections is hosting a free workshop on how to achieve civil discourse in the community at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church, 350 Route 1. No registration is required. For more information, email [email protected] or visit Scarborough Community Connection on Facebook.

“We are hopeful that many Scarborough residents will attend and join us in our effort to build positive, productive dialogue in our community, which we can apply to any issues or topics that arise,” the group said in a press release.

