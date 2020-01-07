SOUTH PORTLAND — Effective Jan. 1, residents are now required to display a sticker to enter the transfer station and Swap Shop. The free stickers are available at Public Works, 929 Highland Ave., and at City Hall, 25 Cottage Road. A $5 fee will be assessed for additional vehicles; there is a two sticker limit per household. A driver’s license and vehicle registration are required as proof residency.

Contractors can purchase a sticker for $150, but they can only dispose of yard debris from a South Portland residence. The household being serviced will also require a permit, and its permit number must be referenced at the time of disposal.

