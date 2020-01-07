FRIENDSHIP — A 14-month-old child is at Maine Medical Center in Portland after falling into a pool, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Knox County Regional Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting that a toddler had fallen into a pool at a residence on Cushing Road in Friendship.

First responders found family members providing life-saving care to the child.

Emergency medical technicians began treatment and were able to stabilize the child for transport to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and ultimately onto Maine Medical Center.

Sheriff Tim Carroll said Tuesday afternoon the condition of the child was not immediately known.

The Maine Attorney General requires that a serious event involving any child younger than 3 years old be investigated by the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police, which is taking responsibility for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Knox Regional Communications, Waldoboro EMS, Pen Bay Medical Center and LifeFlight of Maine.

