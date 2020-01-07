Arrests

1/1 at 12:18 p.m. Jeremiah Munsey, 25, of Bluff Road, Bath, was arrested by Officer Kerry Libby on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/3 at 11:17 a.m. Bonnique Coble, 26, of Rockport, Illinois, was arrested on an extraditable warrant by Officer Courtney Everett on Topsham Fair Mall Road and also charged with being a fugitive from justice, theft and misuse of identification.

Summonses

12/31 at 4 a.m. Thomas Rogers, 56, of Beechwood Drive Extension, was issued a summons by Officer Mark McDonald on Beechwood Drive Extension on a charge of reckless conduct.

1/3 at 12:21 a.m. Austin Malin, 20, of Ledgemere Road, Orr’s Island, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Liberty Circle on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana by a minor.

Fire calls

12/30 at 7:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

1/1 at 1:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bypass Drive.

1/1 at 4:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Union Park Road.

1/2 at 11:44 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pleasant Street.

1/2 at 11:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Laskey Street.

1/2 at 4:46 p.m. Fire alarm on Laskey Street.

1/2 at 5:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Reed Street.

1/3 at 2:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Main Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6.

