CAPE ELIZABETH — Nathan Mullen scored 24 points as Cape Elizabeth built a double-digit lead in the first half and held on to hand Waynflete its first loss, 59-51, in a boys’ basketball game on Tuesday night.

The Capers (3-5) used a 12-5 second quarter to build a 10-point halftime lead. The Flyers fell to 7-1 with the loss.

William Bowe scored 14 points for Cape Elizabeth and Nolan Smith added 12.

Dominick Campbell scored 21 points for Waynflete. Soloman Levy had 13.

KENNEBUNK 68, WELLS 47: Kyle Pasieniuk scored 18 points to carry the Rams (6-2) past the Warriors (2-4) in Kennebunk.

Max Murray followed with 14 points. Ian Murray and Adam Lux each added 11.

Nate Chandler had 14 points for Wells while Gavyn Leighton added 10.

BIDDEFORD 51, SANFORD 50: Will Harriman had 16 points, including 10 in the second half, as players scored in double-digits for the Tigers (4-3) as they edged the Spartans (4-5) in Biddeford.

Marc Reali had 11 points for Biddeford, while Alex McAlevey and Scott Kelley added 10 each.

Leyton Bickford had 19 points for Sanford.

SOUTH PORTLAND 48, PORTLAND 31: Hunter Owen scored 13 points to lead the Red Riots (9-0) past the Bulldogs (2-7) at the Portland Expo.

Geremi Baez added 10 points for South Portland while Ryan Boles had nine.

Samuel Gerber’s 11 points led Portland. Kevin Smart had six points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

DEERING 61, SCARBOROUGH 47: Askar Houssein scored 21 points to lead the Rams (7-1) past the Red Storm (5-4) in Portland.

Deering led 25-24 at halftime and outscored Scarborough 36-23 in the second half. Loki Anda and Darryl Germain added 10 points apiece, and Mpore Semuhoza had five points and 10 rebounds.

Brian Austin led the Red Storm with 17 points, and Jack Simonton had eight.

GORHAM 52, WINDHAM 32: Grant Nadeau had 11 points to lead a balanced attack for the Rams (3-5), who took a 25-18 lead and steadily pulled away through the second half for a win over the Eagles (3-6) in Gorham.

Bode Meader and Alex Burghardt had 10 points apiece for Gorham, while Mason Laskey and Jordan Bretton added nine points each.

Caleb Cidre, Eric Weisser and Chris Naylor had six points each for Windham.

EDWARD LITTLE 63, BONNY EAGLE 47: John Shea scored 21 points and Maxwell Creaser added 13 as the Red Eddies (7-1) used a 33-20 run in the second and third quarters to pull away from the Scots (5-4) in Standish.

Dan Milks chipped in with 10 points.

Zach Maturo scored 17 points for Bonny Eagle. Jacob Humphrey added 12.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 47, POLAND 33: William Hallam scored 13 points and Armel Maloji added 10 as the Raiders (3-4) erased a 13-8 first-quarter deficit and beat the Knights (2-7) at Fryeburg.

Gage Bachelder led Poland with 10 points.

CONY 77, CAMDEN HILLS 72: Simon McCormick had 29 points, six steals and six assists to lead the Rams over the Windjammers in Camden.

Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points, while Luke Briggs added 12 points for Cony (8-2).

Aidan Schecter led Camden Hills (2-7) with 20 points.

BRUNSWICK 53, FREEPORT 40: Evan Kilfoil had 13 of his 17 points in the first half as the Dragons (5-2) built a 30-21 advantage and cruised by the Falcons (3-5) at Brunswick.

Kilfoil grabbed eight boards for Brunswick, Ethan Upham chipped in with 13 points and James Belanger had eight points and nine rebounds.

Colby Arsenault led Freeport with 11 points.

LAKE REGION 49, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 47: Evan Willey had 16 points while Jacob Stone and Liam Gross added eight each as the Lakers (4-2) edged the Patriots (4-4) at Naples.

Nicholas Kariotis scored 21 points for Gray-New Gloucester while Joshua Michaud added nine points.

LEAVITT 56, MT. ARARAT 48: Wyatt Hathaway had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Hornets (6-1) past the Eagles (1-6) in Turner.

Cole Morin added 10 points and 14 rebounds for Leavitt, and Joziah Learned had 14 points and seven rebounds.

James Singleton led the Eagles with 23 points. Caleb Manuel chipped in with nine points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 73, ST. DOMINIC 41: Te’Andre King had 21 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Chris Hamblett added 18 as the Raiders (6-1) jumped out to a 40-10 halftime lead and beat the Saints (2-5) in Yarmouth.

Logan Welch added nine points. Marshal Adams scored 13 points for St. Dom’s.

LEWISTON 61, MASSABESIC 34: Ali Abdullahi scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils (5-4) past the Mustangs (2-7) in Waterboro.

Evan Williams and David Omasombo each added 13 points for Lewiston.

Jacob Raymond paced Massabesic with 12 points. Ethan Roy added eight points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 74, CHEVERUS 66: Payton Jones scored 34 points and Jack Pyzynski added 20 as the Trojans (7-1) downed the Stags (3-6) at Portland.

Macklin Kelly led Cheverus with 22 points. Dylan Morrison had 16.

WESTBROOK 62, NOBLE 41: Michael Connolly scored 23 points as the Blue Blazes (1-7) downed the Knights (1-7) in Westbrook.

Tyler Hethcoat added 18 points for Westbrook and Matt Eugley had nine.

Garrett Brown paced Noble with 11 points. Anthony Prak added 10 points and Brandon Drake nine.

