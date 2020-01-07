KENNEBUNK — Emily Archibald had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Kennebunk edged Wells 47-44 Tuesday night in girls’ basketball.

Alaina Schatzabel added 12 points for the Rams (6-2). Schatzabel and Archibald combined for 11 of the team’s 13 points in the third quarter. Kennebunk outscored Wells 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 34-28 lead.

Franny and Grace Ramsdell paced the Warriors (5-2) with 17 and 16 points.

SCARBOROUGH 68, DEERING 40: Lindsey Fiorillo scored 20 points as the Red Storm (5-4) cruised to a 36-17 halftime lead over the Rams (0-8) at Scarborough.

Kayla Conley had 17 points and Isabella Dickinson added 13.

Grayson Soldati led Deering with 11 points.

ST. DOMINIC 33, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 30: Rebecca Zimmerman scored 10 points as the visiting Saints (5-2) handed the Panthers (6-1) their first loss of the season.

Mia Angelina-Leslie added nine points.

Katherine Larson had a game-high 13 points for NYA.

SANFORD 61, BIDDEFORD 42: Paige Cote scored 25 points as the Spartans (3-6) handled the Tigers (1-6) in Sanford.

Samya Santiague had nine points for Sanford, and Riley Hebler and Jaylyn Bartolome added seven points apiece.

Hannah Gosselin led the Tigers with 14 points. Chantelle Bouchard added nine points, and Grace Tardif contributed six.

MARSHWOOD 55, TRAIP ACADEMY 33: Lena Bisson scored 20 points and six made 3-pointers as the Hawks (7-2) cruised to a win over the Rangers (2-5) at Kittery.

Kayla Goodwin chipped in with 14 points.

Jen McCluskey scored 13 points for Traip.

NOBLE 63, WESTBROOK 43: Reagan Kelly and Olivia Howard led the Knights (6-2) over the Blue Blazes (1-7) at North Berwick.

Kelly scored 18 points, and Howard had 16 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Amy Fleming chipped in with 13 points.

Libby Cole led Westbrook with 14 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous