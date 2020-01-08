BRUNSWICK — Mid Coast-Parkview Hospital is among six statewide health care partners pursuing the Maternal Opioid Misuse model, which is geared toward care for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid use disorder and their infants.

Maine is receiving $5.3 million in federal funds as one of 10 states the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have chosen to participate in the model. Through that model, Maine will create a statewide system of evidence-based and comprehensive care for women suffering from substance use disorders through MaineCare. The aim is to increase access to high-quality treatment and lower costs while better integrating and coordinating care.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of MaineCare Services will collaborate with MaineGeneral Medical Center, MaineHealth, Mid Coast-Parkview Hospital, Northern Light Health, Penobscot Community Health Care, and Pines Health Services.

The grant period runs five years, and DHHS plans to expand to additional sites during that time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: