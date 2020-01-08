Arrests

1/4 at 8:30 a.m. Sandra Biddle, 47, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/31 at 4:55 p.m. William Huston, 74, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 8:30 a.m. Elijah Roe, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Scott Dyer Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

1/3 at 1 a.m. Fire alarm on Becky’s Cove Road.

1/6 at 9:43 p.m. Assist the public on Scott Dyer Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: