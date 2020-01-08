A Maine game warden has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct related to an incident during a Bangor concert.

Jeremy Judd was off duty at a July concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion when the altercation took place. The conviction resulted from comments Judd made to Bangor police on the night of a country music concert there, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The disorderly conduct charge is a Class E crime, or a misdemeanor.

Judd was also charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching, but a judge dismissed those charges Wednesday.

Related Warden from Mechanic Falls faces groping charge in addition to assaulting a concertgoer in Bangor

Defense attorney Walt McKee said Judd agreed to a deferred disposition, so his penalty will be a $300 fine if he follows certain conditions for nine months. If Judd does not follow those conditions, he will return to court for sentencing, and he could face up to six months in jail.

“It was a very fair outcome and was consistent with how cases like this are resolved fairly regularly,” McKee said. “I say that because there should be no suggestion that he got any special privilege here or special deal because he was a game warden.”

McKee said alcohol was a factor in the incident, and Judd is taking steps to address that issue.

“He fully accepts responsibility for what happened,” McKee said.

The news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Judd is 41 and lives in Mechanic Falls. He is currently serving a suspension of two months without pay as a result of an independent investigation by the Maine State Office of Employee Relations. The Maine Criminal Justice Academy, which certifies law enforcement officers in the state, will also review the incident.

Judd has been a game warden since 2003 and has received awards from the warden service in that time. In 2011, he fatally shot a part-time Rumford police officer during an armed confrontation. The Maine Attorney General’s Office later declared the shooting to be a justified use of deadly force.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous