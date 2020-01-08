I would like us all to consider this: The United States has a military presence in 150 countries around the world. There are no foreign bases located in the United States.
Now, who is the occupying army?
We have a bellicose president of the United States who slithered out of his service in Vietnam when he was a young man with the complaint of bone spurs and now boasts that he can destroy “52 Iranian sites” at the flick of his finger.
Beware of and reject old cowards with power.
Nicole d’Entremont
Peaks Island
