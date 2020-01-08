This is in response to George Szok’s Dec. 31 letter (“Trump’s guilt already established”).
After reading the letter and finding it well-written, I am left with one question: What guilt will follow President Trump forever? He was accused of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress,” both very vague terms. You can argue that many presidents have been guilty of both of those “crimes” as well. For that reason, those are not impeachable offenses.
So, again, what guilt will follow him? This “impeachment” is such a blatantly obvious political bullying scheme that very few Americans are taking it seriously. It’s obvious it’s not based on justice but on hatred. The fact that people on the left have been vocal about impeaching him since Day One of his presidency means they don’t care about justice or right and wrong. They seem to be willing to do or say anything to get it to happen.
Look at the whole Russian collusion that was in our face for two years that turned out to be bogus. “The ends justify the means,” and that’s scary stuff if you want to live in a peaceful, decent and moral society. Not liking, or even hating, a president is not justification for impeachment, though the left seems to think it is.
There’s no guilt that will follow him forever because he wasn’t even accused of an impeachable crime! That’s only thing George Szok was wrong about.
Marie Archer
Bridgton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland planners seek feedback on ReCode effort
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Dec. 30-Jan. 5
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Trump’s threats to Iranian cultural sites disrespect our human heritage
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: From a grateful family
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 8
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.